Prosecutor: Man admitted killing cop during traffic stop

“He began physically jerking his arms away from the officers,” Murphy said.

Footage from police body cameras shows Morgan had a handgun tucked into his waistband, Murphy said. As he struggled with police, he began firing several shots, striking the 29-year-old French once in the head and a 39-year-old officer whose name has not been released in the right eye, right shoulder and in his brain.

Both officers fell to the ground face up, their body cameras still recording, Murphy said. At one point, Morgan could be seen stepping over the 39-year-old wounded officer before stepping out of view.

In the meantime, Eric Morgan had run off during the struggle, and the third officer had chased after him, Murphy said. When that officer heard gunshots, he ran back and exchanged gunfire with Monty Morgan before falling to the ground.

Eric Morgan also ran back, and his brother then handed the gun to him, according to court documents. The third officer got back up and shot at Monty Morgan again, hitting him in the abdomen.

Murphy said Monty Morgan gave a statement on video in which he admitted to drinking, having a gun and opening fire on two officers. An initial court appearance is set for Aug. 16.