Prosecutor: Louisiana man tried to kill, dismember gay man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A southwest Louisiana man was charged with federal hate crime and kidnapping charges Thursday by prosecutors who said he tried to kill and dismember one of three men he abducted after luring them using social media and a dating app.

Chance Joseph Seneca, 19, of Lafayette, was charged Thursday in what a Justice Department news release called “an overarching scheme to kidnap and murder” gay men. The indictment said Seneca intended to keep parts of a victim's body as “mementos, trophies and food.”

Along with Thursday’s federal indictment in Lafayette is a newly unsealed affidavit that says Lafayette police responding to a call from Seneca last June found Holden White, 18, severely injured in a bathtub with strangulation marks on his neck and “wrists slit to the bone.”

The affidavit was filed in August by an FBI agent and was based on information from Lafayette police and a conversation the agent had with Seneca. It said Seneca told police he had called 911 after the attack “in a self-described effort to be put into a mental institution.”