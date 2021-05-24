Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972

BOSTON (AP) — Investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for a defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of a western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week, a prosecutor said Monday.

Incriminating admissions Richard Lavigne made in a series of recent interviews while in a medical facility further implicated the longtime suspect in 13-year-old Danny Croteau's death, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters.

Gulluni said his office was prepared to prosecute Lavigne for Croteau's killing, but he died Friday at the age of 80 before he could be arrested.

Lavigne indicated in interviews this year with investigator that he had brought Croteau to the riverbank, physically assaulted him, left him there and returned sometime later to see the boy floating in the river, Gulluni said.

“I just remember being heartbroken when I saw his body going down the river knowing I was responsible for giving him a good shove," Lavigne said in one snippet of the interviews played for reporters.

On Friday, before learning about Lavigne's death, Gulluni had authorized investigators to present the evidence to a magistrate judge in order to obtain an arrest warrant for Lavigne, the prosecutor said.