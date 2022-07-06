 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prosecutor: July 4 parade shooter confessed to police, contemplated 2nd shooting

Shooting July Fourth Parade

Lake County, Ill., State's Attorney Eric Rinehart listens to a question during a news conference where he announced first-degree murder charges filed against Robert E. "Bobby'' Crimo III for the mass shooting Monday at the Highland Park, Ill., July 4th parade Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Highland Park. 

This story will be updated.

Shooting July Fourth Parade

Robert Crimo, III

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

An Illinois judge ordered Crimo to be held without bail. Police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop that he fired from, Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon said in court.

Suspect in Highland Park mass shooting charged with 7 counts of murder

