Prosecutor finds deputies justified in shooting of Black man

“Federal courts have held that the Constitution simply does not require police to gamble with their lives in the face of a serious threat of harm,” he said.

Though Womble said at least two deputies were endangered by Brown's driving, the sheriff has said his deputies weren’t injured.

In a statement released a couple of hours after the news conference, attorneys for Brown's families decried Womble's conclusion.

“To say this shooting was justified, despite the known facts, is both an insult and a slap in the face to Andrew’s family, the Elizabeth City community, and to rational people everywhere,” the statement said. “Not only was the car moving away from officers, but four of them did not fire their weapons — clearly they did not feel that their lives were endangered. And the bottom line is that Andrew was killed by a shot to the back of the head.”

Many of the two dozen people who gathered outside the municipal building where Womble held his news conference said they were disappointed by his decision. Some said they would hold a protest march in Elizabeth City on Tuesday evening.

Keith Rivers, president of Pasquotank County’s NAACP chapter, said he was frustrated and angry.