Prosecutor exposes lies, questions Durst's credibility

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst said he deeply regretted telling his life story to filmmakers in hopes of restoring his reputation.

If a Los Angeles prosecutor keeps exposing lies Durst told over the years, the New York real estate heir on trial for murder may wish he hadn't taken a chance to appeal directly to jurors in his bid for acquittal.

Durst testified under cross-examination Tuesday that he lied under oath in the past and would do it again to prevent incriminating himself. But he said he hadn't lied — at least up to that point — during his five days of ongoing testimony in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Under questioning from Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, who relished the prospect of grilling Durst and prepared a 200-page outline for questioning, the multimillionaire acknowledged there are some acts he would never come clean about.

“If you’ve said you’ve taken an oath to tell the truth but you’ve also just told us that you would lie if you needed to, can you tell me how that would not destroy your credibility?” Lewin asked.

“Because what I’m saying is mostly the truth,” Durst said. “There are certain things I would lie about, certain very important things.”