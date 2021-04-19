Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd's life was in danger

"Is that common sense or is that nonsense?” the prosecutor asked the racially diverse jury.

Schleicher described how Chauvin ignored Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe, and continued to kneel on Floyd after he stopped breathing and had no pulse — even after the ambulance arrived.

Floyd was “just a man, lying on the pavement, being pressed upon, desperately crying out. A grown man crying out for his mother. A human being,” Schleicher said. He said Chauvin “heard him, but he just didn't listen.”

Chauvin was “on top of him for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and he had to know,” Schleicher said. “He had to know.”

The prosecutor said Floyd “was not a threat to anyone.”

“He wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. He wasn’t trying to do anything to anyone. Facing George Floyd that day that did not require one ounce of courage. And none was shown on that day. No courage was required,” Schleicher said. "All that was required was a little compassion and none was shown on that day.”