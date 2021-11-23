 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Prosecutor: 6th person, a child, has died in deadly Wisconsin parade crash

  • 0

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutor: 6th person, a child, has died in deadly Wisconsin parade crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News