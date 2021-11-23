WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutor: 6th person, a child, has died in deadly Wisconsin parade crash.
A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Jurors have reached a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Watch live here.
A man who identified himself as "Maserati Mike" and has been among the loudest demonstrators in Kenosha during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial is a fired former police officer from Ferguson, Missouri, reports say.
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
Eighteen of the more than 40 people injured by an SUV that plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday were children ages 3-16, officials said.
As jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial asked to view video evidence Wednesday, the judge also shared some thoughts about media coverage of the case.
