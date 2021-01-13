Proposed corporate tax hike in California would aid homeless

At the same time, Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected higher taxes on the wealthy when he released his budget plan last week, saying that those taxes are “not part of the conversation.” That's despite the Democratic governor dedicating his State of the State address last year to homelessness and using the pandemic to secure thousands of hotel rooms that he hopes will lead to additional housing for an estimated 150,000 people.

This isn't the first time homeless and housing advocates have turned to those with deep pockets for money. In 2018, voters in San Francisco approved a controversial tax on uber-wealthy businesses to fund homeless programs. The measure divided tech titans in the city.

Assembly Bill 71 would raise the corporate income tax from 8.84% to 9.6% on companies that make more than $5 million annually in profits in California, said Christopher Martin, policy director for Housing California, which supports the legislation. Advocates say the measure would raise an estimated $2.4 billion a year.

Corporations pay a lower share in income taxes than they did 30 years ago, according to a May report from the California Budget and Policy Center. The bill would bring the tax rate back to what it was in 1980, Martin said.