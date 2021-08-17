Proposal to raise North Carolina marriage age to 16 gets OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers on Tuesday finalized legislation to raise the minimum age to get married in the state from 14 or 16, a decision that would end the state's status as an outlier compared to surrounding states.

The Senate voted unanimously to accept House changes to the measure, which now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for his likely signature.

Children who are 16 or 17 would still be required to receive parental permission or a judge's approval to get married, and the age difference between the youth and their spouse now could be no more than four years.

Current law has no minimum age gap between the spouses, and children as young as 14 can get married if they become pregnant and if a judge allows it. Parental permission has otherwise been required beginning at 16.

House and Senate legislators joined women's rights advocates and child protection groups this year to raise the marriage age. They had tried to raise it to 18 with no exceptions, but some lawmakers remained comfortable keeping certain marriages involving a child or two youths as an option. Still, marriage reform advocates were pleased with the agreed-to higher threshold.