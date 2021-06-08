Professor charged with hiding China ties claims innocence

The charges are part of a broader Justice Department crackdown against university researchers who conceal their ties to Chinese institutions. The so-called “China Initiative” was launched in 2018 by President Donald Trump's administration to identify priority trade secret cases and focus resources on them.

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor was charged in January with hiding work he did for the Chinese government while he was also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research.

Federal officials have asserted that Beijing is intent on stealing intellectual property from America’s colleges and universities, and have actively been warning schools to be on alert against espionage attempts. Hu is not charged with espionage.

Prosecutors say Hu defrauded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration by failing to disclose the fact that he was also a professor at the Beijing University of Technology in China. Under federal law, NASA cannot fund or give grant money to Chinese-owned companies or universities.

According to the indictment, as the University of Tennessee was preparing a proposal on Hu’s behalf for a NASA-funded project, Hu provided false assurances to the school that he was not part of any business collaboration involving China.