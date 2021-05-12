Probe: Vermont police endangered Black state legislator

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A two-year investigation into a Vermont police department has found that officers failed to adequately investigate alleged threats against former state legislator Kiah Morris due to its racism and prejudice.

In a 54-page report, the Vermont Human Rights Commission found that the Bennington Police Department endangered the safety of Morris, a Black woman, by withholding critical information about a white supremacist who had been targeting her on social media.

Morris, first elected in 2014, resigned from the Legislature in 2018, citing threats.

Morris, who since moved from Bennington, issued her first public comments about the Human Rights Commission investigation Tuesday,

“I distrust law enforcement and have lost confidence in that institution and its representatives to act with integrity,” Morris said. “I feel less secure now with the passage of time and the well-documented escalation of racialized incidents since our departure there.”