Probe: No wrongdoing in Richmond statue-removal contract

Henry, who is Black and has said he formed the shell company for safety and privacy reasons, told The Associated Press last year that he faced death threats after his identity was made public.

Martin said in the news release that in the interest of public confidence, he wanted to emphasize that unlike the mayor, he is a Republican from a conservative jurisdiction.

“I have no bias in favor of him based on some shared ideology or members in the same political party. I have no personal relationship with him, as the two of us have never met,” Martin wrote.

A court appointed Martin to handle the review of the state police investigation at the request of the commonwealth's attorney for Richmond, Colette McEachin. She initially declined to take up the matter, citing a donation Henry had made to a political campaign of her husband, U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, when he was running for state senate.