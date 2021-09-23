Probe: Michaels, Minnesota cops violated Black teen's rights

A spokesperson for Michaels, which is headquartered in Irving, Texas, said the arts and crafts store disagrees with the findings based on the facts and plans to appeal. “We take any claim of discrimination very seriously and work every day to make Michaels as inclusive and diverse as possible,” the statement said. The store where the incident took place has since closed.

The teenager, whose name wasn’t released, said in a statement that “the scariest day of my life started with applying for a job at Michaels. Police were called because of my skin color and they abused me to the point I thought I was going to die.”

According to the investigation, the teenager was trying to apply for a job at the Michaels store when a white store manager, who employees said had a history of racially profiling Black customers, called police, saying the teen was causing a disturbance and would not leave.