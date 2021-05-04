Probation for ex-cop accused of kneeling on Black man's neck

Gudmundsen apologized in a brief statement and said he was in a fog for six weeks after the surgery on his knee.

“I’m trying to scratch my head and figure out what happened and why I acted the way I did,” he said. “… I’m horrified by my behavior. The anesthesia I was under apparently had a lasting effect on me, and I was strange in the head for about six weeks … I apologize to the victims. I’m sorry.”

District Court Judge Michelle Brinegar said she could not sentence Gudmundsen to prison because of the terms of the plea deal. She said she chose probation, rather than a two-and-a-half year sentence in community corrections to ensure he is supervised for the longest period of time.

“There is no justice I can give that is adequate to the victims in this case,” she said, and addressed Wesley directly. “This is the best I can do. And I really do feel this is the most appropriate sentence to honor the trauma you’ve endured.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0