Private bill seeks freedom for man living in Missouri church

In his first weeks as president, Biden has signed several executive orders on immigration issues that undo his predecessor’s policies, though several Republican members of Congress are pushing legal challenges to block those orders.

Garcia fled extreme poverty and violence in Honduras, his advocates said in an interview last month. He hopped a train that he thought was headed for Houston, but instead ended up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 17 years ago.

He landed a job and met his wife, Carly, a U.S. citizen, and for more than a decade they lived quietly with their blended family in the small Missouri town.

In 2015, Garcia accompanied his sister to an immigration office for a check-in. Officials there realized Garcia was in the country illegally. He received two one-year reprieves during Barack Obama's administration.

But after Trump took office in 2017, a third request for a reprieve was denied. Garcia seemed destined for deportation until the Maplewood church took him in.

Pastor Becky Turner said Garcia quickly emerged as a valued part of the church family.