ORLANDO, Fla. — Erik Paul didn't mind answering government questions about where his software development business was located or how many employees it had. But when queries from the U.S. Census Bureau broached the company's finances, the chief operating officer hesitated.
Erik Paul reads a notice from the U.S. Census Bureau reminding his software development firm to complete the 2022 Economic Census on March 24 in Orlando, Fla.
"When you start asking financial questions, I get a little squirrelly," said Paul, of Orlando, Florida, who recently responded online to the 2022 Economic Census.
It's a problem the Census Bureau and other federal agencies are facing as privacy concerns rise and online scams proliferate, lowering survey response rates in the past decade. The pandemic exacerbated the problem by disrupting in-person follow-up visits.
Low response rates introduce bias because wealthier and more educated households are more likely to answer surveys, which impacts the accuracy of data that demographers, planners, businesses and government leaders rely on to allocate resources.
Survey skepticism has grown so much that the Federal Trade Commission this month put out a consumer alert reassuring the public that the American Community Survey, one of the Census Bureau's most vital tools, is legitimate.
The ACS is the bureau's largest survey and asks about more than 40 topics ranging from income, internet access, rent, disabilities and language spoken at home. Along with the census, it helps determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year, where schools are built and the location of new housing developments, among other things.
Though it's considered the backbone of data about the U.S., the survey's response rate fell to 85.3% in 2021 from 97.6% in 2011, while other federal questionnaires have fared even worse.
Wariness is understandable, the FTC alert said, but the information being sought serves a vital public purpose.
“The ACS is a legitimate survey to collect information used to make decisions about how federal funding is spent in your community,” the FTC said in the alert posted on its website.
Erik Paul shows a notice from the U.S. Census Bureau reminding his software development firm to fill out the 2022 Economic Census on March 24 in Orlando, Fla. Paul was wary of answering some of the personal financial questions on the form.
Skepticism can be hard to dispel. It persists even among those charged with protecting the public against identity theft and helping them with online security.
In the comments section of the Federal Trade Commission's website, Cherie Aschenbrenner responded to the consumer alert by writing: “There is NO WAY in anyone’s right mind should they answer these invasive questions. 20 pages of them! NO WAY!!!!”
Aschenbrenner is an elderly services officer with the police department in Elgin, Illinois. Part of her responsibilities include warning the elderly about potential scams.
In an email, she said her comment was a personal opinion and that she didn't want to elaborate.
"Probably not in my best interest, professionally,” she said.
Declining response rates can be blamed on survey fatigue consumers suffer from things like answering questions when they purchase products, as well as privacy concerns and the amount of time it takes to answer queries. Surveys also reach fewer people because of spam filters, caller ID and doorbell cameras, said Douglas Williams, a senior research survey methodologist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“What is most unique about the past decade, aside from COVID, is the magnitude of the decline,” Williams said. “It is difficult to pinpoint any one reason or cause, but technology is a likely candidate.”
Federal statistical agencies have tried sending advanced and follow-up notices, making follow-up calls and visiting households that don't respond. They're also allowing respondents to answer via different modes, such as internet, mail or phone. Some have even offered money to get answers about how much people earn.
Officials are also looking for alternative data sources, such as administrative records collected by government agencies like the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service. They also are looking to capture and aggregate real-time financial transactions, such as soda purchases at a grocery store. The details are still being worked out on that, but they will include privacy protections preventing any particular purchase from being attached to an individual consumer.
The Census Bureau, which conducts more than 130 surveys and related programs each year, already is taking steps toward using more administrative records. This month the bureau proposed using existing records on property acreage instead of asking about it on the American Community Survey. It's also examining how to leverage other sources for information about housing.
The bureau's surveys cover all kinds of topics, including retail expenses, housing costs, school system finances and how people use their time.
Relying more on administrative records can free up resources so more effort can be spent on trying to reach hard-to-count populations, such as immigrants, rural area residents and people of color, Census Bureau Director Robert Santos said.
Such populations can be difficult to count because of language barriers, lack of internet access, distrust in government or because individuals are just plain hard to locate. But people face losing out on resources if they're not tallied or interviewed.
“Why can’t we more quickly rely on administrative records that have actually been shown to be able to count a large proportion of our population?” Santos asked. “That saves money.”
States with the highest rates of small business employment
2021 was a record year for people deciding to work for themselves, with 5.4 million new business applications nationwide—and 2022 has followed close on its heels. Though not all companies will have employees, the surge could lead to a rise in small business jobs in years to come.
This analysis defines small businesses as having fewer than 500 employees, which comprise more than 99% of businesses nationwide. There were more than 6 million of them in the U.S. in 2019, the most recent year of the Census Bureau's
Statistics of U.S. Businesses. These small businesses employed about 61.7 million people—a little less than half of all private workers—and paid nearly $3 trillion in wages. Swyft Filings used Census Bureau data to identify which states have the highest rates of small businesses employment. States are ranked by the percentage of employees who worked at small businesses in 2019. The data excludes nonemployer businesses, private households, railroads, agricultural production, and most government entities.
David Gyung // Shutterstock
Small businesses employ less than half of the private workforce in most states
Nationally, 46% of employees worked for small businesses in 2019. Most states are close within that range, as well. But there are some notable exceptions.
In much of the northwest quadrant of the country, small companies held a larger share of total employees. Montana led the nation, with about 2 in 3 employees working for small bsuinesses—surpassing the national average by 20 percentage points. Leading small business industries for Montana and neighboring states include construction, professional/scientific/technical services, and real estate/leasing, according to the Small Business Association (SBA).
The
relatively low cost of living in the Midwest and Mountain regions means small businesses can afford to employ more people than in states with higher living expenses or where they have to compete with larger, high-paying corporations. Montana's companies benefit from its quality-of-life characteristics, such as work-life balance, outdoor activities, and the landscape's natural beauty, according to a Montana High Tech Business Alliance survey.
Vermont and Maine also stood out, particularly within the Northeast. Again, the largest industries for small businesses were construction and professional/scientific/technical services, according to the SBA. Most Vermont small businesses are
sole proprietorships or unincorporated businesses with a single owner who may or may not have employees.
Swyft Filings
US averages about 22 employees per business
Small businesses have 500 employees or less, but most are considerably smaller. Nearly 9 in 10 of all U.S. companies have fewer than 20 employees. On average, U.S. companies have about 22 employees.
The highest statewide average employment per business is 28 in Washington D.C. Again, the northern Mountain region maintains the lowest averages, namely in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, with Vermont following closely behind.
Swyft Filings
Business applications, including probable employers, surged in 2021
Of the 5.4 million business applications in 2021, nearly 1.8 million were likely employers. That's more than any single year in the past 15 years. Through November 2022, about 1.5 million more applications were deemed likely to become employers.
The Census uses a variety of factors to determine likely employers (formally called high-propensity business applications). Considerations include whether an application comes from an existing corporate entity, whether it indicates a hiring plan or planned wages, and if it's within a handful of industries that typically go on to employ others, such as accommodation, food services, manufacturing, or retail.
Startups
are critical to innovation, job creation, and productivity. Though applications—likely employers or not—won't all materialize into companies, historically, startup activity has followed business application trends fairly closely. There's a good chance more companies, and in turn, small business jobs, will continue to grow in the months and years to come.
Swyft Filings
#51. Florida
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 40.5% (3.6 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 98.9% (465,494)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $154.9B (36.3% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 558,818 (34.3% likely to become employers)
DNV // Shutterstock
#50. Tennessee
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 42.2% (1.2 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.5% (97,229)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $49.0B (37.7% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 84,415 (33.1% likely to become employers)
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#48. Arizona (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 42.5% (1.1 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.0% (110,403)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $48.2B (37.2% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 105,966 (29.7% likely to become employers)
Diego Cervo // Shutterstock
#48. Georgia (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 42.5% (1.7 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.6% (181,536)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $76.3B (35.9% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 252,191 (27.7% likely to become employers)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#47. Nevada
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 42.8% (540,004)
- Share of businesses that are small: 95.6% (52,368)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $23.5B (40.4% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 57,290 (28.5% likely to become employers)
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#46. South Carolina
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 43.0% (837,615)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.7% (82,820)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $32.2B (38.6% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 83,645 (26.6% likely to become employers)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#45. Kentucky
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 43.3% (722,253)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.1% (64,723)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $27.9B (37.2% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 42,973 (29.7% likely to become employers)
JNix // Shutterstock
#44. Indiana
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 43.8% (1.2 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.9% (106,588)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $50.6B (38.2% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 76,795 (30.5% likely to become employers)
DianeGiangrossi // Shutterstock
#43. North Carolina
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 44.4% (1.7 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.8% (178,487)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $71.7B (36.8% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 150,702 (30.4% likely to become employers)
mavo // Shutterstock
#42. Texas
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 44.5% (4.9 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 98.6% (452,239)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $233.3B (38.2% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 428,385 (30.7% likely to become employers)
Follow Focus // Shutterstock
#40. Ohio (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 44.7% (2.2 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.7% (179,051)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $93.7B (38.4% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 129,404 (27.6% likely to become employers)
Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock
#40. Illinois (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 44.7% (2.5 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 98.1% (251,107)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $126.9B (39.0% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 156,745 (36.8% likely to become employers)
mavo // Shutterstock
#39. Missouri
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 45.3% (1.2 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.3% (113,475)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $47.4B (37.8% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 74,692 (29.3% likely to become employers)
Odua Images // Shutterstock
#38. Massachusetts
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 45.4% (1.5 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.7% (141,939)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $90.9B (38.0% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 65,865 (39.5% likely to become employers)
G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock
#37. Utah
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 45.5% (625,571)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.9% (68,371)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $27.1B (40.1% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 59,709 (28.5% likely to become employers)
stefanolunardi // Shutterstock
#34. Minnesota (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 46.0% (1.3 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.5% (116,317)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $57.8B (37.6% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 56,372 (32.8% likely to become employers)
iJeab // Shutterstock
#34. Virginia (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 46.0% (1.6 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.6% (151,283)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $79.1B (40.1% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 113,544 (28.7% likely to become employers)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#34. Mississippi (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 46.0% (441,099)
- Share of businesses that are small: 95.8% (42,411)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $15.7B (41.5% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 51,288 (30.3% likely to become employers)
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
#33. Pennsylvania
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 46.2% (2.6 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 98.1% (226,511)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $115.8B (39.3% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 128,239 (30.4% likely to become employers)
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
#32. Iowa
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 46.6% (644,100)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.8% (61,192)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $26.4B (41.4% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 27,793 (30.3% likely to become employers)
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#31. Alabama
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 46.8% (822,668)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.4% (71,997)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $33.7B (42.4% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 65,708 (27.5% likely to become employers)
mentatdgt // Shutterstock
#30. Arkansas
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 47.2% (497,605)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.3% (49,321)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $18.5B (39.9% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 34,686 (31.1% likely to become employers)
DGLimages // Shutterstock
#29. Delaware
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 47.4% (195,792)
- Share of businesses that are small: 93.4% (19,768)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $9.7B (40.5% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 41,852 (31.8% likely to become employers)
88studio // Shutterstock
#28. Colorado
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 47.6% (1.2 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.6% (140,662)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $58.3B (41.0% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 106,527 (32.8% likely to become employers)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#26. California (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 47.9% (7.4 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 99.2% (783,945)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $415.0B (38.5% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 448,998 (42.3% likely to become employers)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#26. Michigan (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 47.9% (1.9 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 98.0% (170,405)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $85.4B (42.0% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 125,765 (28.0% likely to become employers)
Zivica Kerkez // Shutterstock
#25. New York
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 48.1% (4.1 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 98.9% (461,206)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $230.1B (38.2% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 275,163 (41.3% likely to become employers)
Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock
#24. Connecticut
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 48.2% (741,920)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.7% (68,118)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $39.5B (39.4% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 41,152 (29.2% likely to become employers)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#23. Nebraska
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 48.3% (413,735)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.3% (42,117)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $17.0B (43.1% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 18,981 (31.1% likely to become employers)
Carrastock // Shutterstock
#21. West Virginia (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 48.6% (269,473)
- Share of businesses that are small: 94.9% (24,717)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $9.9B (41.6% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 12,709 (31.4% likely to become employers)
mavo // Shutterstock
#21. Washington DC (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 48.6% (257,236)
- Share of businesses that are small: 92.3% (17,326)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $19.4B (43.3% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 13,143 (26.8% likely to become employers)
Milan Ilic Photographer // Shutterstock
#20. Wisconsin
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 48.8% (1.3 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.3% (105,731)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $53.3B (40.7% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 59,192 (29.8% likely to become employers)
owloncloud // Shutterstock
#19. New Jersey
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 49.2% (1.9 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 98.2% (191,253)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $96.6B (40.3% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 141,760 (29.2% likely to become employers)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Hawaii
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 49.3% (272,459)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.0% (24,677)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $11.6B (44.9% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 17,109 (31.1% likely to become employers)
Jeff Whyte // Shutterstock
#17. Maryland
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 49.4% (1.2 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.3% (107,212)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $61.2B (44.7% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 91,187 (29.0% likely to become employers)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#15. New Hampshire (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 49.7% (308,296)
- Share of businesses that are small: 95.4% (29,544)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $15.2B (45.9% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 12,779 (31.3% likely to become employers)
Olga Enger // Shutterstock
#15. Kansas (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 49.7% (601,426)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.0% (55,101)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $24.9B (43.6% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 28,611 (34.2% likely to become employers)
Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock
#14. Washington
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 49.8% (1.4 million)
- Share of businesses that are small: 98.0% (156,575)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $74.4B (38.9% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 81,691 (33.1% likely to become employers)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#13. Oklahoma
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 51.1% (718,033)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.8% (70,983)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $29.0B (44.5% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 50,743 (30.5% likely to become employers)
Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock
#12. Rhode Island
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 51.2% (227,699)
- Share of businesses that are small: 95.1% (23,244)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $10.5B (46.2% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 10,060 (33.0% likely to become employers)
Natalia Deriabina // Shutterstock
#11. Alaska
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 52.3% (138,517)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.1% (16,691)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $7.5B (45.5% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 7,788 (35.2% likely to become employers)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#10. Louisiana
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 52.7% (905,726)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.1% (79,135)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $38.7B (47.0% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 74,272 (26.9% likely to become employers)
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#9. New Mexico
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 53.7% (346,374)
- Share of businesses that are small: 95.1% (32,776)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $13.7B (48.7% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 24,845 (28.0% likely to become employers)
Fh Photo // Shutterstock
#8. Oregon
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 54.4% (893,405)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.5% (94,568)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $39.3B (44.9% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 45,738 (33.5% likely to become employers)
Esteban Martinena Guerrer // Shutterstock
#7. North Dakota
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 55.7% (196,770)
- Share of businesses that are small: 95.2% (18,867)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $9.1B (49.9% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 7,460 (31.5% likely to become employers)
RUBEN M RAMOS // Shutterstock
#5. Maine (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 56.3% (293,748)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.6% (33,300)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $12.0B (49.7% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 11,974 (37.0% likely to become employers)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#5. Idaho (tie)
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 56.3% (347,193)
- Share of businesses that are small: 96.6% (41,174)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $13.1B (48.4% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 27,513 (32.8% likely to become employers)
Jess Kraft // Shutterstock
#4. South Dakota
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 58.0% (208,353)
- Share of businesses that are small: 95.8% (21,473)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $8.0B (51.0% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 9,695 (32.5% likely to become employers)
DGLimages // Shutterstock
#3. Vermont
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 60.2% (157,131)
- Share of businesses that are small: 95.6% (16,962)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $6.7B (56.3% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 6,938 (33.6% likely to become employers)
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
#2. Wyoming
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 64.1% (132,595)
- Share of businesses that are small: 95.6% (17,777)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $5.9B (56.6% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 37,992 (21.9% likely to become employers)
Yuganov Konstantin // Shutterstock
#1. Montana
- Share of workers employed by small businesses: 66.8% (250,680)
- Share of businesses that are small: 97.2% (32,614)
- Annual payroll of small businesses: $9.6B (60.1% of state's private payroll)
- 2022 small business applications through November: 19,064 (31.3% likely to become employers)
This story originally appeared on Swyft Filings and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
William Campbell // Getty Images
