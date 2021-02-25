Principal fixes student's haircut to help boost child's confidence, get him back to class

A middle school principal in Indianapolis is being praised for the way he handled a student who refused to remove his hat in class.

Instead of punishing the boy, he gave him a haircut.

WRTV reported that Jason Smith, principal of Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School in Warren Twp., Indiana, has been cutting hair for many years.

Smith said, “I played college basketball cut my teammates’ hair before games, and I’ve been cutting my son’s hair for 17 years. So, I had professional clippers and edgers at home, so I said, ‘If I go home and get my clippers and line you up, will you go back to class?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I will,’” Smith said.

The student told Smith he was unhappy with his recent haircut and “didn’t like the way it looked.”

Smith told WRT that although he thought the boy’s hair looked fine, he understood that his “lack of confidence in his appearance was keeping him from going to class. He offered to cut the student’s hair, if he agreed to go back to class.”

Smith said that although people think he “went above and beyond,” he was simply engaging his “mission to change the culture of his school to make it a place where problems get solved, instead of making them worse.”