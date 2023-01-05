Prince Harry makes sensational claims in new memoir, son of 'El Chapo' arrested, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Jan. 5.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has accused his brother of physically attacking him in his new memoir, which reveals a wide range of private conversations between him and other senior British royals and details his split from the family, according to media outlets who said they had obtained early copies of the book.

Perhaps the most dramatic revelation to emerge Thursday was the accusation from the Duke of Sussex of an altercation with Prince William during an argument over his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2019, first reported by The Guardian.

CNN has not seen a copy of the book but has requested an advance copy of the book from publisher Penguin Random House before its release on January 10. Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the Sussexes declined CNN's request for comment on the alleged altercation.

Here are the top lines of what is being reported so far:

El Chapo son

Mexican authorities have arrested Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, a source from the federal government of Mexico told CNN, in a dramatic operation in the northern state of Sinaloa on Thursday that led to clashes around the city of Culiacán.

Guzmán is described as "a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel" in a press release issued by the United States State Department on December 16, prior to his arrest.

He was previously arrested by federal authorities in October 2019, but was released on the orders of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to avoid further bloodshed.

Chaos broke out in the city around Guzmán's arrest on Thursday, with local officials telling citizens to shelter at home amid clashes with cartel members in various parts of Culiacán.

Read more about it here:

Amazon layoffs

E-commerce giant Amazon and business software maker Salesforce are the latest U.S. technology companies to announce major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.

Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It's the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.

“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”

Find out more here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

M3GAN

Chris Beard

Bryan Kohberger