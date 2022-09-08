Prince Charles to take the throne, the 2022 NFL season kicks off tonight, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 8.

Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96.

She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world.

Following the death of his mother, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.

Get more info here:

NFL

The Los Angeles Rams are eager to start defense of their Super Bowl crown, while the Buffalo Bills are focused on reaching the big game for the first time since the 1993 season.

The two teams begin pursuit of their season goals when the NFL season kicks off Thursday night at Inglewood, Calif.

"It'll be a big challenge for us," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "They're the defending Super Bowl champs, (and) at their place, so we've got to play good team ball."

Get live scores and updates here:

CNN

Bernard Shaw, CNN's chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcast best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad, had died. He was 82.

He died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN's former chief executive.

Shaw was at CNN for 20 years and was known for remaining cool under pressure. That was a hallmark of his coverage Baghdad coverage when the U.S. led its invasion of Iraq in 1991 to liberate Kuwait, with CNN airing stunning footage of airstrikes and anti-aircraft fire in the capital city.

Read more about it here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

David A. Arnold

Europa League

Prince Harry