Prince Charles to take the throne, the 2022 NFL season kicks off tonight, and more trending news

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96.
She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world.
Following the death of his mother, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.
The Los Angeles Rams are eager to start defense of their Super Bowl crown, while the Buffalo Bills are focused on reaching the big game for the first time since the 1993 season.
The two teams begin pursuit of their season goals when the NFL season kicks off Thursday night at Inglewood, Calif.
"It'll be a big challenge for us," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "They're the defending Super Bowl champs, (and) at their place, so we've got to play good team ball."
Bernard Shaw, CNN's chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcast best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad, had died. He was 82.
He died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN's former chief executive.
Shaw was at CNN for 20 years and was known for remaining cool under pressure. That was a hallmark of his coverage Baghdad coverage when the U.S. led its invasion of Iraq in 1991 to liberate Kuwait, with CNN airing stunning footage of airstrikes and anti-aircraft fire in the capital city.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv, announcing a major new military-aid commitment and underscoring American resolve to keep supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. The new aid of more than $2.8 billion, announced Thursday, is to include $2.2 billion for Ukraine and 18 other European countries threatened by Russia. There will be $675 million for Ukraine alone, for heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles to boost momentum in its counteroffensive against Russia. Amid concern that public support is waning as the war drags on, President Joe Biden, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin all participated in meetings aimed at showing U.S. resolve.
Police in Memphis, Tennessee have arrested a man they say drove around the city for hours shooting at people. Four victims are dead and three others wounded after seven shootings and at least two carjackings. Police say 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was arrested without incident at around 9 p.m. Wednesday after crashing a stolen car. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said Kelly livestreamed his actions on Facebook Wednesday. She thanked the many people who called in tips for helping police locate him. Records show Kelly is a felon who was released early from a prison term for aggravated assault.
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges of duping donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Defense lawyer David Schoen entered the plea for the 68-year-old Bannon at his arraignment Thursday on charges including money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon. Bannon is the second person to be pardoned by Trump and later charged by the Manhattan district attorney’s office for the same alleged conduct.
California kept the lights on during extreme heat, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator on Wednesday thanked residents and businesses for heeding another “flex alert,” a request to reduce electricity consumption during peak evening hours. Another flex alert was issued for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as temperatures are expected to spike again. The head of Cal-ISO says miscommunication led to a small number of power outages Tuesday as the system was under great strain.
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
A Las Vegas-area elected public official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June. Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by a police SWAT unit hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal probe of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the newspaper. Investigators earlier served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the homicide investigation. Telles had been a focus of German’s reporting about turmoil in the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing rampage that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture. Police hope Wednesday's stunning end to a gripping hunt that stretched into a fourth day will bring some peace to victims' families. One official says 32-year-oldid Myles Sanderson died from self-inflicted injuries after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials have declined to discuss how he died, but say an independent investigation into the incident has begun. Sanderson's 30-year-old brother, Damien, was the other suspect and he was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody knife attacks inside and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.
The White House says it’s optimistic about a decline in monkeypox cases and an uptick in vaccinations against the infectious virus. Tempering the positive news are worsening racial disparities in reported cases. A White House official is promising to ramp up monkeypox vaccination offerings at LGBTQ Pride festivals around the country. The deputy coordinator of the White House's national monkeypox response, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, said Wednesday that more than 460,000 vaccine doses have been given. But he stopped short of promising to eliminate the virus. Cases among white men have declined significantly in recent weeks, while Black people are making up a growing percentage of infections.
The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is starting to wind down, but they’ve saved one of the most anticipated films of the slate for last. “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe film starring Ana de Armas, is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition. The nearly three-hour epic is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood icon from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Marilyn Monroe. The film will be be available on Netflix on Sept. 23.
Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin has filed a lawsuit against his nephew accusing him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from false allegations that attorneys say cost the singer and actor millions of dollars in lost income. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. territory’s Court of First Instance alleges Martin has been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by his troubled nephew for economic reasons. It further alleges that if the nephew does not obtain any economic benefit, he would continue to “assassinate the reputation and integrity of the artist.”
Frances Tiafoe has become the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006. The 24-year-old Tiafoe beat Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 on Wednesday while being backed by a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tiafoe is seeded No. 22 and his first career semifinal at any Grand Slam tournament will come Friday against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. Tiafoe played aggressive tennis and used 18 aces along with strong net play to oust No. 9 Rublev, a Russian who dropped to 0-6 in major quarterfinals. No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka reached the women's semifinals.
Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory. The No. 3 seed fought off a match point in the fourth set and then put away the match that ended at 2:50 a.m. Three previous U.S. Open matches had ended at 2:26. The match lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes. Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the first Grand Slam semifinal for both.