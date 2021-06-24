Priests cannot be charged for old abuse despite new Iowa law

Three of Coyle’s victims reported to Miller's office that he abused them when he was a priest in Sanborn or Armstrong in the 1970s and 1980s. One said church officials did nothing after his mother told them in 1981 that Coyle was a “sexual predator.” The church provided Coyle financial assistance for years and in 2018 quietly moved him to a senior center near a Fort Dodge school.

Another man reported that he was a boy when the Rev. George McFadden sexually abused him in the early 1980s in LeMars — just one of at least 48 credible allegations against McFadden.

Both Coyle and McFadden, who was removed from the priesthood in 2001, no longer live in Iowa, according to the report.

Others who cannot face prosecution include a former priest at a state institution for troubled juveniles who was accused of sexually abusing teens in the 1980s and 1990s and fired for indecent contact. An administrative law judge later found the allegations were “undetermined” and church officials accepted that finding. The priest, who was not identified in the report, is retired but still has duties with the Dubuque diocese.