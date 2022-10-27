Previewing 'The White Lotus' season 2 and a chat with Tony Hale | Streamed & Screened podcast

This weekend will see the premiere of the second season of "The White Lotus," the most-awarded series at the Primetime Emmys earlier this year (nabbing ten statues for HBO), and Bruce Miller can't wait to talk about it.

Also we've got an interview with Tony Hale about the brand new season of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" which premieres this week on Disney+. Best known as Buster Bluth ("Arrested Development"), Gary Walsh ("Veep") and Forky ("Toy Story 4"), he gets into what it's like to play both of the twin brothers Nicholas and Nathaniel Benedict.

And, finally, we unexpectedly end up arguing a little bit about how excited everyone should be for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Pinocchio movie for Netflix.

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

Where to watch:

Recent articles by Bruce Miller:

Follow the show: