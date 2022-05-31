Previewing the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season | Across the Sky podcast

Summer is near and this week marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. That makes this the perfect time to turn our attention to the topic.

Our guest this week guides us through the upcoming season. Joel Cline is the tropical program coordinator at National Weather Service headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, and previously worked at the National Hurricane Center from 1987 to 1996, serving as a forecaster during Hurricane Andrew.

He was part of a team which completed a service assessment of Hurricane Michael in 2018, and is working with the National Institutes of Standards and Technology to study 2017's Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

He is leading efforts to improve a variety of National Hurricane Center products, including better ways to convey forecast uncertainty.

Cline earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology and Computer Science at NC State, and a Master’s Degree in Meteorology & Physical Oceanography from the University of Miami.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

