Pressure mounts for release of Knoxville shooting video

“We pursued these cameras as another tool to build public trust and to be transparent with the community,” Kincannon said. "Transparency also means timely. Not six or 18 months later, but as soon after an incident as possible. Every day the video is not released perpetuates rumors and misinformation.”

In a news conference last Thursday, district attorney Charme Allen said the public will be allowed to see the body camera evidence at some point, but not during the investigation.

“Before you’re allowed to see that, it has to complete its function as criminal evidence,” Allen said, adding that investigators are still gathering evidence and talking to witnesses.

“To release any part of the evidence in this case before we have collected all the evidence may taint things that are still being done,” Allen said.

Her office “has been working around-the-clock to quickly but thoroughly examine the evidence being collected in this investigation,” assistant district attorney Sean McDermott said in a statement Monday.

In an emailed statement Monday, the TBI said state law says the agency cannot legally release the video until the “conclusion of the prosecutorial function,” as determined by the district attorney.