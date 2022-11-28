President urges Congress to head off potential rail strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday asked Congress to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month's deadline in the stalled contract talks, following pressure by business groups on the stalled negotiations.
"Let me be clear: a rail shutdown would devastate our economy," Biden said in a statement. "Without freight rail, many U.S. industries would shut down."
Congress has the power to impose contract terms on the workers, but it's not clear what lawmakers might include if they do. They could also force the negotiations to continue into the new year.
Both the unions and railroads have been lobbying Congress while contract talks continue. Four rail unions that represent more than half of the 115,000 workers in the industry have rejected the deals that Biden helped broker before the original strike deadline in September and are back at the table trying to work out new agreements. Eight other unions have approved their five-year deals with the railroads and are in the process of getting back pay for their workers for the 24% raises that are retroactive to 2020.
Biden said that as a "a proud pro-labor president" he was reluctant to override the views of people who voted against the agreement. "But in this case — where the economic impact of a shutdown would hurt millions of other working people and families — I believe Congress must use its powers to adopt this deal."
Biden's remarks came after a coalition of more than 400 business groups sent a letter to congressional leaders Monday urging them to step into the stalled talks because of fears about the devastating potential impact of a strike that could force many businesses to shut down if they can't get the rail deliveries they need. Commuter railroads and Amtrak would also be affected in a strike because many of them use tracks owned by the freight railroads.
The business groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers and National Retail Federation said even a short-term strike would have a tremendous impact and the economic pain would start to be felt even before the Dec. 9 strike deadline. They said the railroads would stop hauling hazardous chemicals, fertilizers and perishable goods up to a week beforehand to keep those products from being stranded somewhere along the tracks.
"A potential rail strike only adds to the headwinds facing the U.S. economy," the businesses wrote. "A rail stoppage would immediately lead to supply shortages and higher prices. The cessation of Amtrak and commuter rail services would disrupt up to 7 million travelers a day. Many businesses would see their sales disrupted right in the middle of the critical holiday shopping season."
A similar group of businesses sent another letter to Biden last month urging him to play a more active role in resolving the contract dispute.
On Monday, the Association of American Railroads trade group praised Biden's action.
"No one benefits from a rail work stoppage — not our customers, not rail employees and not the American economy," said AAR President and CEO Ian Jefferies. "Now is the appropriate time for Congress to pass legislation to implement the agreements already ratified by eight of the twelve unions."
Congressional leaders and the White House have said they are monitoring the contract talks closely but haven't indicated when they might act or what they will do. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said leaders are aware of the situation with the rail negotiations and will monitor the talks in the coming days.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Jordan Crawford lifts the Michigan Mid-American Conference trophy after an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV (4) shots past the outstretched arm of DePaul's Jalen Terry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Morocco, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A Ecuador's fan adjusts her hat before the World Cup group A soccer match between Netherlands and Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
Australia's fans celebrate after winning the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Argentina soccer fans celebrate their team's 2 - 0 victory over Mexico at the end of the World Cup match, hosted by Qatar, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Gustavo Garello
Arizona running back Jonah Coleman runs past Arizona State defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) and defensive back Ed Woods (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 38-35. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Arkansas players watch the final minute of the team's 29-27 loss to Missouri in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Baylor running back Qualan Jones (28) runs for a first down against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) pulls the ball away from New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) for a touchdown catch during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Police cars drive through a main boulevard in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, as violence broke out during and after Morocco's 2-0 win over Belgium at the World Cup. Police had to seal off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
A shopper leaves a Walmart after attending a Black Friday sale Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Shawnee, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A clothing vendor smiles as she waits amid her merchandise for customers at the Uyustos Market during Black Friday sales in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
A person dressed as Catwoman strikes a pose during the 27th Gay Pride Parade along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bruna Prado
England's Freddie Steward, left, vies for the ball with South Africa's Damian Willemse during the international rugby match between England and South Africa at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Ian Walton
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) celebrates after handing the ball off to running back Nick Chubb, who scored in overtime of the team's NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The Browns won 23-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard
Salon owners pose in front of their shops in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. At a time of tension and economic uncertainty, the bold names and brightly colored storefronts bring a sense of normalcy to residents who have contended with conflict and natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions for decades. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, left, returns a ball to Norway´s Casper Rudd as they visit the Quito metro station during their Latin American tour, in Ecuador, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., center, prepares to speak at a rally after being introduced by Civil Rights icon Andrew Young, left, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) and Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) reacting to an interception thrown by Mariota during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Md. Washington won the 13-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
The castle of the city of Kronberg is surrounded by fog near Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Buildings in Suka Mulya village are flattened and damaged following an earthquake in this aerial photo in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The magnitude 5.6 quake killed hundreds of people, many of them children, and displaced tens of thousands. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Achmad Ibrahim
Iowa State guard Emily Ryan, right, tries to pass the ball away from North Carolina guard Deja Kelly, center, and forward Alexandra Zelaya during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer
An aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)
Salvatore Laporta
Rescuers stand next to a bus carried away after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Firefighters are working on rescue efforts as reinforcements are being sent from nearby Naples, but are encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)
Salvatore Laporta
Rescuers stand next to vehicles carried away after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Firefighters are working on rescue efforts as reinforcements are being sent from nearby Naples, but are encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)
Salvatore Laporta
The puck defects off of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates onto the ice before an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated Louisville in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)
Tom Brenner
Singer Jhayco performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Godinez)
Alejandro Godinez
Fans of singer Lenny Tavarez cheer during the performance at the Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Godinez)
Alejandro Godinez
Supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador march in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Eduardo Verdugo
Michigan defensive lineman Cam Goode celebrates their win over Ohio State after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete
Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State tight end Daniel Barker (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger
Minnesota linebacker Josh Aune (29) celebrates with the Paul Bunyan's Axe trophy after they beat Wisconsin 23-16 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) fouls Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs, left, stiff-arms Southern California linebacker Shane Lee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) loses a blade during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates a touchdown run by Kenneth Gainwell during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
A Palestinian man holds his child for a photo as the sun sets over the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Fatima Shbair
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) signs autographs after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 26-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Fireworks light the sky at a Christmas fair which opened ahead of the holiday season in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Municipal authorities in the Romanian capital, quoted by local media, stated that holiday season city light decoration levels will remain at last year's level and use energy saving solutions. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
General view of the damaged Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The bridge, the main crossing point over the Dnipro river in Kherson, was destroyed by Russian troops in earlier November, after Kremlin's forces withdrew from the southern city. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates with offensive tackle Trent Williams after the 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry salutes after making a sack in the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman
Team Canada celebrate winning the Davis Cup tennis final, in Malaga, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Joan Monfort
Australia's Jordan Thomson, left and Max Purcell celibate after defeating Croatia during the first semi-final Davis Cup tennis match between Australia and Croatia in Malaga, Spain, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Joan Monfort
Australia's Jordan Thomson, left and Max Purcell celibate after defeating Croatia during the first semi-final Davis Cup tennis match between Australia and Croatia in Malaga, Spain, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Joan Monfort
Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Rusty Jones
UCF tight end Alec Holler (82) gets upended by South Florida linebacker DJ Gordon IV (8) and defensive back Jayden Curry (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
People light candles and lay flowers at the monument of the victims of the Holodomor, Great Famine, which took place in the 1930's and that killed millions, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
Andrew Kravchenko
Utah State wide receiver Brian Cobbs (8) catches the ball on the sidelines in front of Boise State cornerback Caleb Biggers (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Steve Conner
Shoppers are forced by store and mall workers to create an ordered line before entering a shoe store, in groups of 10 for a limited time of 10 minutes, amid discounts on Black Friday at Sambil Mall in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ariana Cubillos
A woman uses a smart phone to record dancers attending a Guinness World Record attempt at the Teo Capriles velodrome of the National Sports Institute in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The group is part of Venezuelan Salsa Casino dance schools trying to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of couples dancing this type of Latin rhythm. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Dancers attend a Guinness World Record attempt at the Teo Capriles velodrome of the National Sports Institute in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The group is part of Venezuelan Salsa Casino dance schools that intend to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of couples dancing this type of Latin rhythm. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march in protest in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
Protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march in protest in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
A delivery worker rides on his bike loaded with customer's groceries on a street in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Protests against China's strict zero-COVID policies in Shanghai continued on Saturday afternoon, after police cleared away hundreds of protesters in the early morning hours with force and pepper spray. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
Robin Fisher of Chesapeake, Va., prays at a makeshift memorial in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Va., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Six people were killed when a manager opened fire here with a handgun on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Maurene Bullock, left, and Dr. Angela Coprew-Boyd, pray during a prayer vigil held by the Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors at The Mount (Mount Lebanon Baptist Church) in Chesapeake, Va., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, for the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
A Mexico's fan wearing a sombrero walks towards the Lusail Stadium before the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
A supporter of Argentina holds a doll wearing the team's jersey prior to the start of the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Belgium's Amadou Onana (18) goes up for a header as Morocco's goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi, center left, and teammates defend during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Morocco, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Morocco players celebrate after the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Morocco, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A woman looks at her photo while riding a camel in Mesaieed, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2022. Throngs of World Cup fans in Qatar looking for something to do between games are leaving Doha for a classic Gulf tourist experience: riding a camel in the desert. But the sudden rise in tourists is putting pressure on the animals, who have almost no time to rest between each ride. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
People ride camels in Mesaieed, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2022. Throngs of World Cup fans in Qatar looking for something to do between games are leaving Doha for a classic Gulf tourist experience: riding a camel in the desert. But the sudden rise in tourists is putting pressure on the animals, who have almost no time to rest between each ride. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
England's Jude Bellingham, left, fights for the ball against Tim Weah of the United States during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
A young fan holds a US flag on the stands while waiting for the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
An England team supporter poses for a photo prior to the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
A soccer fan supporting Denmark waits for the start of the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Denmark during a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Japan supporters hold flags before the start of the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
Japan's Hisako, Princess Takamado, right, smiles on the tribune beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino before the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
A scarf in the colors of the Spanish national flag is displayed in a shop during the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller, number 4, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Japanese fans clean the stadium's stand after Japan was defeated by costa Rica in the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between the Netherlands and Ecuador, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Saudi Arabian's fans wait for the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
People play cricket in the streets in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. As dawn broke Friday as Qatar hosts the World Cup, the laborers who built this energy-rich country's stadiums, roads and rail filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play cricket. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
Temmates celebrate with Senegal's Bamba Dieng after he scored their third goal against Qatar during a World Cup group A soccer match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr Josek)
Petr Josek
Players of Senegal celebrate their opening goal scored by teammate Boulaye Dia during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Senegal, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Darko Bandic
A fan of Qatar holds up a baby prior to a World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr Josek)
Petr Josek
A spectator takes his seat prior to a World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr Josek)
Petr Josek
A Qatar team supporter takes pictures prior to the start of the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Senegal, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
A guard rides his camels outside the Amiri Diwan in Doha, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Kantcho Doskov from Canada shows his ball skills on the sand at a beach in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The World Cup soccer tournament is being held from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
People watch the soccer match between Qatar and Senegal at a public viewing area in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
A mural painting of late soccer star Diego Maradona is seen as people pass by, during the second anniversary of his death at West Bay, in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
Spectators hold photos of Forman German international Mesut Ozil in the stands during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Spain players celebrate after Spain's Alvaro Morata scored his side's first goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Spain's Nico Williams lays on the ground to support a defensive wall at a free kick during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts at the end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
An Iranian woman, name not given, breaks into tears after a member of security seized her flag reading "Woman Life Freedom" before the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
Fireworks explode next to a giant replica of the World Cup trophy, prior to the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
A woman holds a jersey with the name of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died while in police custody in Iran at the age of 22, as she takes her place in the stands ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Switzerland's Wendy Holdener reacts after her second run in a World Cup slalom skiing race Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
