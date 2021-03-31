Pre-taped SAG Awards go for spirit of live ceremonies past

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the Screen Actors Guild Awards days away, producers gathered for final appraisal of a fast-paced montage honoring the nominees that include Olivia Colman, Sacha Baron Cohen and the late Chadwick Boseman.

“I can't wait to see all of the pieces come together, I think this is going to be really lovely,” Elizabeth McLaughlin, an actor ("Hand of God") and SAG awards committee member, said of Sunday's ceremony airing at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT and TBS.

The meeting was virtual and the SAG event will be pre-taped, bowing to the pandemic that has upended the entertainment industry's awards season. For the SAG honors, the challenge became how to evoke the tradition of ceremonies past.

Key among them: the hallmark “I Am an Actor" declaration that stars make to the camera on awards night, sometimes paired with a brief career anecdote. That staple inspired this year's docuseries-style segments celebrating actors and their craft.

“Very early on, we were really struggling with what the show would look like and we went through, I don’t know how many, different iterations and concepts,” said Jon Brockett, a longtime producer of the ceremony and the guild's national director of programming.