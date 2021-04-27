Powerful Iowa companies got state testing help, records show

The Republican governor and her aides have rejected any suggestion that her supporters received favoritism and say they are proud of their work making testing available to the private sector to keep factories and workplaces open. She said in January that roughly 60 companies requested testing assistance and that all were accommodated, although the records show the majority weren't sent strike teams.

“Political support wasn’t a factor, ever,” the governor's spokesman, Pat Garrett, said Tuesday. “All these decisions are made in conjunction with public health based on the needs of a company that would come to us.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health released details of companies receiving testing assistance Monday, three months after The Associated Press requested them under the open records law.

A strike team conducted drive-thru testing for 33 employees at a corporate office for Iowa Select Farms on July 13, the first time in five weeks that such a team had been deployed and the last, according to the department's data.