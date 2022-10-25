Powerball rises to $700M, what to expect in the Champions League, and more trending news

Here's some trending news from today, Oct. 25.

Powerball

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize.

No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball's top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night's jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.

The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

Champions League

Here's a look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:

Napoli has already qualified for the last 16 and will be joined by Liverpool if the English team avoids defeat at Ajax. After opening with a 4-1 loss in Naples, Liverpool has won three straight games — starting with a last-gasp home victory over Ajax — to move to the brink of advancing.

Club Brugge has beaten the odds in a tough group which includes Atlético Madrid, Porto and Bayer Leverkusen. Still unbeaten, the Belgian champion has yet to concede a goal and is already guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage before Porto's visit.

Barcelona only has a slim hope of avoiding its second consecutive elimination at the group stage. The Catalan club may even play its home match against Bayern Munich knowing it is already out of contention.

Earthquake

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, causing delays of some commuter trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles (6 kilometers). The area is hill country about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of downtown San Francisco.

Lucy Jones, a veteran California seismologist, told KNTV-TV that the quake happened on the Calaveras fault, one of eight major faults in the Bay Area.

“The Calaveras fault is one that tends to have smaller earthquakes,” Jones said.

