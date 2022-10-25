 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize.

No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball's top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night's jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.

The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

Powerball

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa, in this Jan. 12, 2021, photo.

The biggest lottery jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Thousands of sheep replace cars on Madrid streets, and more of today's top videos

Thousands of sheep replaced cars in the streets of Madrid as part of a centuries-old tradition, a master fruit carver is sharing her tips for the perfect pumpkin, and more of today's top videos.

Wow! Thousands of sheep replace cars on the streets of Madrid
World

Wow! Thousands of sheep replace cars on the streets of Madrid

  • Updated
  • 0

Thousands of sheep replaced cars in the streets of Madrid as part of a centuries-old tradition. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

This master pumpkin carver shares her tips and tricks
Lifestyles

This master pumpkin carver shares her tips and tricks

  • 0

Check out this amazing food carver’s work and hear her out on Halloween carving tips

Moscow begins burying those killed on the Ukrainian frontline
World

Moscow begins burying those killed on the Ukrainian frontline

  • Updated
  • 0

Under grey skies in rural Russia, family and friends bid farewell to a man who was mobilized at the end of September and died in Ukraine about…

Chinese astronauts capture incredible photos of Earth from space
World

Chinese astronauts capture incredible photos of Earth from space

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s a view few of us will ever see firsthand.

Adorable! New Jersey toddler with Down syndrome takes first steps
National

Adorable! New Jersey toddler with Down syndrome takes first steps

  • 0

This kid’s first steps went viral on social media. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

This rotating house in Italy follows the sun
World

This rotating house in Italy follows the sun

  • Updated
  • 0

This man single-handedly built a unique dream home with a (literal) twist.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Couple serves together on Kherson frontline
World

Ukraine counter-offensive: Couple serves together on Kherson frontline

  • Updated
  • 0

He's a commander of a battery of Grad rockets, she's a first aider in his unit. Andriy and Tetiana have been deployed together in Ukraine, whe…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Long lost shipwreck found off the coast of Sweden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News