Powerball jackpot hits $1.2B with no winner; Israel holds another election; World Series rained out

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.
President Joe Biden is raising the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on oil companies if they don’t boost domestic production. This comes as his administration aims to combat high gas prices just days before the midterm elections. Biden in brief remarks on Monday accused energy companies of “war profiteering” by making record-setting profits amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Biden says he may ask Congress to pursue a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies, as he seeks to pressure them to lower prices for consumers. Biden is calling on oil companies to “meet their responsibilities in this country and give the American people a break.”
President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to blast the Republican Party over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. The Democratic president's trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House says he'll highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on the schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings. Biden has avoided appearing with some of the Democrats’ most embattled candidates. But aides insist Biden can be helpful from afar by talking about Republican policies they believe voters find objectionable.
Israelis are voting in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country. The cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat. Still, the foremost issue in Tuesday’s vote is once again the country’s former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. Polls predict a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player has threatened to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls lately. The lengthy impasse has mired Israel in an unprecedented political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their leaders and democratic institutions.
Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.” David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes and a state count of attempted murder. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosis' home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. San Francisco’s district attorney announced additional state charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. One proposal would make some users pay if they want to keep a blue check mark on their profile. Twitter has historically used the mark to verify higher-profile accounts, including Musk’s, so that other users know it’s really them. Critics have derided the mark as an elite status symbol. Musk has invited a group of tech-world friends and investors to help guide the San Francisco-based company’s transformation, which is likely to include a shakeup of its staff.
The two-day sentencing hearing for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is about to start. The hearing opens Tuesday with the families of the 17 people he shot and killed getting the chance after nearly five years to address him directly. The 17 people Cruz wounded also will be able to speak. Afterward, a judge is to formally sentence Cruz on Wednesday to life in prison without parole for his February 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Judge Elizabeth Scherer says she has no other option. She noted that's because the jury at his recently concluded penalty trial could not unanimously agree the 24-year-old deserved a death sentence.
Police in western India have arrested nine people as they investigate the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134. As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the bridge, built during British colonialism, had collapsed and who might be responsible. Security video showed hundreds of people clinging to the broken structure and trying to make their way to safety. The pedestrian bridge had reopened just four days earlier after more than six months of repairs. Officials said it was overloaded with people drawn to the attraction during the Hindu festival season.
A woman has testified at Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial that he sexually assaulted her in 1991 and did the same 17 years later. Kelly Sipherd said Monday that the two assaults happened in the same hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival. She said the second occurred when she went to angrily confront him about the first. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault. He is not charged with the alleged assaults described by Sipherd, but she is being allowed to testify. During cross-examination, Weinstein's attorney repeatedly questioned why she would later accept phone calls and allow herself to be alone with someone who had assaulted her so horribly.
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear. Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night. Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans. There will now be a travel day Friday, with Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them. Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a scary defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals to 229 total yards — 100 in the first half. Burrow has already been to the Super Bowl in just three NFL seasons. However, the Ohio native has yet to beat Cleveland, dropping to 0-4 in four career starts against Cincinnati’s AFC North rival. The Browns ended a four-game losing streak, and in the process saved their season from slipping away. Jacoby Brissett had a TD run and pass for Cleveland.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1952, the United States exploded the first hydrogen bomb, code-named "Ivy Mike," at Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
In 1964, Cleveland's Jim Brown rushes for 149 yards and becomes the first player to rush for more than 10,000 yards in a career.
