Power outage strands 11 on Universal Studios Hollywood ride

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at Universal Studios Hollywood left nearly a dozen people stranded on a ride until crews rescued them, Los Angeles authorities said.
Emergency crews were called to the park's Transformers ride around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after 11 people got stuck on the indoor ride, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The riders were freed by 6 p.m., supervising dispatcher Bernard Peters told the Los Angeles Times. No injuries were reported.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said the park experienced a "brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions," due to a "power interruption" from the utility Southern California Edison.
Power was fully restored, the statement said.
The 5 scariest roller coaster drops around the world
The big drop
Roller coaster fans savor every second of the ride, but there's something really special about that big drop.
Advances in technology, design and engineering over the decades have allowed amusement parks to offer ever taller, faster and steeper coasters (with loops and other kinds of inversions as well). These big hills are getting ever more thrilling and frightening -- and that's really the point, isn't it?
People will travel hundreds and thousands of miles to get their coaster fix, so you need to select a ride that delivers.
So what makes for a memorable, scary drop on a coaster?
"For me, it's the height and steepness of the drops," says roller coaster fan Patrick Lindich, who has had his own YouTube channel, CoasterFanatics, since 2016. "Standing on ground level looking up at those giant lift hills almost touching the clouds -- what's more impressive than that?
"The surrounding environment around the drop has a lot to do with it as well. Anything from tall trees to a lake or river around the drop. It all adds to the experience and makes the drop even more thrilling and scary."
Just in time for National Roller Coaster Day (Friday, August 16) in the US, here are five roller coasters around the world with some of the scariest, most impressive drops you'll find. Lindich also makes some suggestions of other thrilling coasters that didn't make the Top 5 but still provide excitement overload.
Some of these coasters are fairly new arrivals to the scene while others are older favorites that have stood the test of time:
Takabisha
Location: Fuji-Q Highland park; Fujiyoshida, Japan
Year it opened: 2011
Highest point: 43 meters (141 feet)
Length of drop hill with 121 degree angle: 43 meters (141 feet)
Top speed: 100km/h (62 mph)
Length of the entire ride: 1004 meters (3,294 feet)
One interesting feature of Takabisha is its most amazing drop comes not at the start of the ride but in the middle. And its drop isn't just steep or straight down. It comes at 121 degree angle.
"Although I haven't been on this one yet, it is definitely a bucket list coaster for me," says Lindich.
"The drop on these beyond-vertical drop coasters is hard to explain. You kind of feel like you will get ejected out of your seat as you go beyond vertical during your descent. It's funny because it just feels so wrong but so right at the same time. Very unique and unforgettable drop for sure."
Bonus on clear days: A gorgeous view of Mount Fuji.
Millennium Force
Location: Cedar Point; Sandusky, Ohio
Year it opened: 2000
Highest point: 310 feet (95 meters)
Length of drop hill: 300 feet (91 meter) with an 80-degree angle
Top speed: 93 mph (150kph)
Length of the entire ride: 6,595 feet (2,010 meters). That's a mile and quarter long.
Along with its oh-so-high first hill, the stunning view of Lake Erie helps set long-time favorite Millennium Force apart.
"Millennium is currently my favorite steel coaster and has a very memorable drop," Lindich says.
"Many people say that they can see Canada on the other side of Lake Erie from the top of this massive hill. The best part is that the hill is right next to the lake.
"As the train dives down, it gives you the illusion that you will drop right into the lake. ... It is truly one of my favorite drops on any roller coaster I've ever experienced. This ride has been ranked in the Top 5 steel coasters in the world since its opening in 2000 and is no doubt a must ride!"
SheiKra
Location: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay; Tampa, Florida
Year it opened: 2005
Highest point: 200 feet (61 meters)
Length of drop hill: 150 feet (46 meters) at 90 degrees
Top speed: Up to 70 mph (113 kph)
Length of the entire ride: 3,188 feet (972 meters) — more than half a mile.
Emerging from the humid grounds of Gulf Coast Florida, this dive coaster engineered by Bolliger & Mabillard does well on the fear factor.
"The seats give a very open feeling and are floorless, which allow your feet to dangle," Lindich says. "Once you crest the lift hill, the train slowly starts to creep forward with the use of its holding brake. The train then stops for a few seconds forcing the riders in front to look straight down. This is often the time you hear people scream like crazy."
Lindich says you get a fantastic view of the park as well as the trees and the walkway below.
"The brake releases and the train dives straight down past all the trees and right next to the walkway and station. ... Overall, one of the best drops in the world for sure."
Wildfire
Location: Kolmården Wildlife Park; Kolmården, Sweden
Year it opened: 2016
Highest point: 57 meters (187 feet)
Length of drop hill: 49 meters (160 feet)
Top speed: 115 kph (71 mph)
Length of the entire ride: 1,265 meters (4,150 feet)
Wildfire is the only wooden coaster in our Top 5 list. It has quite the view at the top and enough time up there to take in the scenery while building anticipation for what's to come. Its hair-raising plunge, taking riders underneath other parts of the track, makes it particularly memorable.
Lindich says it's extremely high on his bucket list.
"I have been on similar coasters by the same company such as Outlaw Run at Silver Dollar City and Lightning Rod at Dollywood. They all offer a nice little pop of airtime at the top and give great views of the surrounding forest areas," Lindich says. "I would imagine Wildfire is just like the coasters I mentioned, which are fast, intense and unforgettable."
Yukon Striker
Location: Canada's Wonderland; Vaughan, Ontario
Year it opened: 2019
Highest point: 68 meters (223 feet)
Length of drop hill: 75 meters (245 feet). Coaster goes 90 degrees into underwater tunnel
Top speed: 129 kph (80 mph)
Length of the entire ride: 1,105 meters (3,625 feet)
This dive coaster's claim to fame is a straight drop that goes right into an underground tunnel surrounded by water.
Another cool feature that Lindich notes: "There is even another coaster at the bottom that wraps around the tunnel called Vortex.
"This ride offers excellent views of the park and the ground below during its drop. ... It looks to be the best drop out of all the dive coasters built so far."
Other great hills 'n' thrills
Any scariest/best of roller coaster list is going to leave out some truly fantastic rides. Lindich has some other favorites he suggests:
— Phantom's Revenge (Kennywood; West Mifflin, Pennsylvania). "The second drop on this amazing coaster dives right into a valley and directly underneath another coaster called Thunderbolt at the bottom. This drop is like no other in the world."
— Top Thrill Dragster (Cedar Point; Sandusky, Ohio). "This coaster is such an adrenaline rush. I love putting my hands in the air going through the spiral as the train dives down."
— Iron Rattler (Six Flags Fiesta Texas; San Antonio). "This ride has a massive lift hill that dives right off a quarry wall for a truly unforgettable experience."
— The Beast (Kings Island; Mason, Ohio). "This one is underrated. The second drop ... gradually banks to the left and then enters into a massive double helix that is surrounded by tunnels at the bottom. This coaster is legendary, and this drop is my favorite part."
— Time Traveler (Silver Dollar City; near Branson, Missouri). "I love this drop because it has spinning trains that drop you straight down out of the station backwards. There is nothing else like it here in the U.S., and it makes me laugh like a little kid again every time I ride it."
___
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
***
This morning's top headlines: Friday, April 8
The United Nations says prices for world food commodities like grains and vegetable oils have reached their highest levels ever because of Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday that its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month, up 12.6% from February. As it is, the February index was the highest level since its 1990 inception. FAO says the war in Ukraine was largely responsible for the 17.1% rise in prices for grains, including wheat. Russia and Ukraine together account for around 30% and 20% of global wheat and corn exports, respectively.
It’s a moment 46 days and more than 46 years in the making. President Joe Biden on Friday will celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, marking the pinnacle of her legal career and bringing his political story full circle. As a longtime Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Biden had a front-row seat to some of the most contentious confirmation battles in the Court’s history. He also presided over the hearings for Justice Stephen Breyer, whose retirement this summer is clearing the way for Jackson to join the bench.
A missile has hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians fleeing the war. Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least 30 were killed during Friday's strike. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied it targeted the train station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region. But Zelenskyy blamed the Russians for “an evil without limits.” The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station, most of them women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russian forces arrived. After failing to take Ukraine’s capital and withdrawing from northern Ukraine, Russia has shifted its troops and focus to eastern Ukraine.
A federal appeals court has upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a 2-1 ruling Thursday, a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown of Texas had issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January. A different 5th Circuit panel had refused to block it on appeal. But Thursday's ruling said the federal judge didn't have jurisdiction in the case and that those challenging the requirement could have pursued administrative remedies under Civil Service law.
The Biden White House is betting the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand the threats to growth posed by inflation and the war in Ukraine. But there are growing fears of a coming economic slump among voters and some Wall Street analysts. White House officials say the next few months will test whether President Joe Biden built a durable recovery full of jobs with last year’s $1.9 trillion relief package. But economists such as Larry Summers and Joe LaVorgna warn that the policies needed to reduce inflation could risk a recession.
The Manhattan district attorney says a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business practices is continuing, despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership. Alvin Bragg's statement was part of a double dose of bad legal news for Trump Thursday. New York Attorney General Letitia James also asked a court to hold Trump in contempt and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in her ongoing civil investigation. Trump slammed James as an “operative for the Democrat Party” and called her effort to sanction him “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”
It's opening day in Major League Baseball and a new season has brought a new look. The Cleveland team took the field for the first time as the rechristened Guardians. Some players wore patches with No. 21 to honor late Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The National League moved full-time into the realm of the designated hitter. And an umpire announced a replay review decision to the crowd for the first time. The season began with a game at Wrigley Field when the Chicago Cubs hosted the Milwaukee Brewers. Andrew McCutchen got the first hit of the year and also scored the first run.
Of all the 6,576 shots that were officially struck at Augusta National on Day 1 of the Masters, only one truly mattered. It didn’t go in the hole. It wasn’t down the center of the fairway. Nothing special about it at all, really. Except for the fact that it was off a club swung by Tiger Woods. With his opening tee shot at 11:04 a.m. Thursday, the Masters was truly back to normal. The full allotment of patrons watched a man who could have lost a leg, or his life, in a car crash 15 months ago return to the spot of his past glory.