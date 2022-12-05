 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Power out in N.C. after gunfire; Fred McGriff voted into Hall of Fame; Kennedy Center Honors for U2, Gladys Knight | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:

  • Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act.
  • In sports, the Browns won in the debut of their new quarterback, the Eagles continued their strong start, the Vikings won again, college football has its semifinalists and the Baseball Hall of Fame added Fred McGriff.
  • Gladys Knight, George Clooney, Amy Grant, Tania León and U2 were feted during Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors.

More details in our episode show notes.

Watch Now: Tips for coping with sleep anxiety, and more videos to improve your life

Here's a quick guide to coping with sleep anxiety, four easy ways to save money this holiday season, and more videos to improve your life.

Three tips for coping with sleep anxiety
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Three tips for coping with sleep anxiety

Sleep anxiety can wreak havoc on your well-being. Here’s a quick guide to coping with the disorder.

Four easy ways to save money this holiday season
Lifestyles

Four easy ways to save money this holiday season

This time of year can be very expensive if you don’t plan your finances, so here are four ways to save money this holiday season.

These foods help to reduce heart attack risk
Health, Medicine and Fitness

These foods help to reduce heart attack risk

Gourmandize has compiled a list of foods that improve blood circulation and keep your veins and arteries in good shape.

Why do some people experience 'hangxiety' after drinking?
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Why do some people experience 'hangxiety' after drinking?

'The Independent' reports that typical signs of a hangover include fatigue, thirst, headache or nausea.

This Christmas Tree hack is a must see
Home & Garden

This Christmas Tree hack is a must see

This Tiktok user went viral for realizing something pretty simple. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Too many holiday-themed coffee drinks? How to avoid a sugar crash
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Too many holiday-themed coffee drinks? How to avoid a sugar crash

With the holidays come the holiday themed drinks, but they do tend to be packed with sugar. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

How much should you have in your bank account to retire comfortably?
Lifestyles

How much should you have in your bank account to retire comfortably?

Experts say we should all have 8 times our income saved by 60 for retirement! PennyGem’s Lenneia Batiste has tips on how to accomplish this lo…

Never give your dog these holiday foods
Pets

Never give your dog these holiday foods

It is common for families to include their pets in the holiday celebrations by giving them a taste of their favorite dishes. However, there ar…

How to make any bottle of wine taste better
Food and Cooking

How to make any bottle of wine taste better

The type of glass you choose to drink wine from has a significant impact on its taste.sses are a good option.

These simple upgrades can increase your home's value
Home & Garden

These simple upgrades can increase your home's value

Some upgrades increase your home’s value without having to spend too much money or needing a full renovation. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Leadership experts weigh in on how to nail being a first time manager
Food and Cooking

Leadership experts weigh in on how to nail being a first time manager

There are far too many pitfalls new managers can fall into on their journey into leadership. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

How to improve your WiFi for free
Technology

How to improve your WiFi for free

If the Wi-Fi in your home has slowed down or drops out periodically, try these helpful tips to solve the problem.

What is 'junk sleep' and are you experiencing it?
Health, Medicine and Fitness

What is 'junk sleep' and are you experiencing it?

Poor sleep can lead to a host of bodily malfunctions. It’s important you maintain good sleep hygiene.

High protein breakfasts that will keep you full
Food and Cooking

High protein breakfasts that will keep you full

Research published by NIH suggests that eating protein at every meal is important for muscle protein synthesis.

Just because you can buy it online, doesn't mean you should
Home & Garden

Just because you can buy it online, doesn't mean you should

There are just some purchases that are better made in person. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

This is the coldest city in every state

This is the coldest city in every state

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.

