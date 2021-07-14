Powell says inflation will be 'elevated' in coming months

Much of the gain was driven by categories clearly affected by the reopening of the economy and related supply shortages, with used car price increases accounting for about one-third of the jump. Prices for hotel rooms, airline tickets, and car rentals also rose substantially.

“The fact that the recent run-up in inflation has been dominated by a few categories should give the Fed leadership continued confidence in their view that it is mostly a transitory increase, a view which the market apparently shares,” Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan Chase, said this week.

But some increases could persist. Restaurant prices rose 0.7% in June, the largest monthly rise since 1981, and have increased 4.2% compared with a year ago. Those price increases likely are intended to offset higher wage and food costs as restaurants scramble to fill jobs.

In his testimony, Powell was upbeat about the economy, with growth on track “to post its fastest rate of increase in decades.”

He said hiring has been “robust" but noted there “is still a long way to go,” with the unemployment rate elevated at 5.9%. That indicates that Powell supports continuing the Fed's low-interest rate policies.