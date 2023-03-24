Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that saw the largest price increases from January to February.
Potatoes, cookies, and 12 other groceries that rose in price last month
Grocery items that rose in price the most in December
#14. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.)
#13. Bananas (per lb.)
#12. White bread (per lb.)
#11. Ground beef (per lb.)
#10. Spaghetti and macaroni (per lb.)
#9. Beef steaks (per lb.)
#8. Ham (per lb.)
#7. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)
#6. Whole wheat bread (per lb.)
#5. Whole chicken (per lb.)
#4. Navel oranges (per lb.)
#3. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.)
#2. White potatoes (per lb.)
#1. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)
