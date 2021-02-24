Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologizes again for slow mail

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologized on Wednesday for slow mail during the peak holiday season, deeming it "unacceptable."

"I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays," DeJoy said at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing. "All of us at the Postal Service, from our Board, to our leadership team, to our union and association leadership, to every employee strive to do better in our service to the American people -- and we will do better."

The comments come as Democrats are at odds over how to approach DeJoy.

Changes made to the Postal Service under DeJoy, the US postmaster general and major donor to former President Donald Trump, sparked outrage last year when critics blamed him for the slowdown of mail delivery ahead the election. Democrats linked DeJoy to Trump's anti-mail-in voting rhetoric and accused him of attempting to sabotage the Postal Service just as now-President Joe Biden was relying on mailed ballots to deliver him the White House.