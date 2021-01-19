Poster artist helped connect candidates, voters in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — For some, helping to get out the vote during Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs meant writing checks for campaigns. Others signed up to canvass neighborhoods or make calls for campaign phone banks. Brandon Litman took a different approach by making thousands of pieces of art to connect the Democratic candidates with voters.

The 39-year-old artist from Brooklyn, New York, packed up his spray paint and traveled to Atlanta in early December amid a critical election overtime period in Georgia. Control of the U.S. Senate was at stake in what Litman called “the most important runoff elections of our lifetimes.”

His plan: to create and give away art that would inspire voters to turn out for Democratic Senate contenders Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

For weeks leading up to the Jan. 5 election, Litman churned out handmade posters featuring likenesses of Ossoff and Warnock. Boosted by a coalition of Black and younger voters, the challengers went on to defeat Georgia’s two Republican senators and hand the Senate majority to Democrats as President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Georgia certified the results Tuesday.