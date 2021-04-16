Post Hill Press goes on with book by officer in Taylor raid

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of memoir by a Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment says it will release the book even though its distributor, Simon & Schuster, announced it would “not be involved."

Post Hill Press, based outside of Nashville, Tennessee, has scheduled a fall release for Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly's “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy.”

"Post Hill Press continues to move forward with plans to publish Sgt. Mattingly’s book," according to a statement provided Friday to The Associated Press. “His story is important and it deserves to be heard by the public at large. We feel strongly that an open dialogue is essential to shining a light on the challenging issues our country is facing.”

A Post Hill Press spokesperson declined comment on whether the publisher would seek a new distributor or distribute the book itself, a far more challenging undertaking without the resources of Simon & Schuster, one of the world's biggest book publishers.