Possible tornado topples trees in central Alabama

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — A possible tornado passed through central Alabama on Thursday night as a severe storm toppled trees and left thousands of people without power.

The twister was reported in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds, where a tree fell onto a mobile home while a couple was inside, according to news outlets.

Resident Chris McClendon said he arrived home to find the tree on his neighbors' mobile home.

“I got out of the truck and I could hear the woman screaming for help,” McClendon told WBRC-TV.

McClendon said he was able to help get the woman out, with the assistance of her husband.

Leeds Mayor David Miller said there were reports of damage in the area, but no serious injuries were reported.

The Birmingham-area National Weather Service office said it would be sending crews out Friday to survey the damage.

Nearly 20,000 customers were without power in Alabama on Thursday night, according to poweroutage.us.

