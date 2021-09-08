Portland vote on banning city business with Texas delayed

Following news of the potential boycott, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick took to Twitter during Labor Day weekend describing Oregon’s most populous city as a “dumpster fire” and calling Portland city leaders “depraved.”

“Portland boycotting Texas is a complete joke. A city led by depraved officials allows lawlessness, putting their citizens in grave danger,” Patrick tweeted. “A boycott will hurt them, not us.”

The new Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — before some people know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens through lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.

The Supreme Court’s decision this past week not to interfere with the Texas law has provoked outrage from liberals and cheers from many conservatives.

Wheeler said that the resolution, if passed, would be in effect until Texas either withdraws the abortion law or it gets overturned in court.

