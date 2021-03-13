Portland police: Detained protesters had bear spray, hammers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officers found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 protesters, Portland police said Saturday.

In a news release, the police bureau said officers surrounded the protesters about 15 minutes after the march began Friday night in the city's Pearl District at 9 p.m. because some began smashing windows.

The department said it warned the crowd that failure to comply with lawful orders could result in arrest and exposure to tear gas, and it invited news reporters, legal observers and anyone with medical conditions to leave the enclosed area.

Those who left were identified and photographed as part of an investigation, police said. Others locked arms and refused; officers escorted them away and arrested them, including a suspect in the earlier window vandalism, officers said.

Some of the protesters also confronted the police, throwing rocks and full cans of beer, the department said. Officers used pepper spray.

Among the items left behind by the protesters were crowbar, hammers, bear spray, knives and what the department described as a “slugging weapon with rocks.”