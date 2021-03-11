Portland mayor seeks $2 million to stem rampant gun violence

During an hour-long news conference Thursday, Wheeler, activists, faith leaders and community members reiterated that in order to solve the problem of gun violence, the community must work together.

“There is just too much blood on the streets,” Pastor Ed Williams said. “We have got to be determined, we have got to be fed up about (the violence) and to want to do something about it. I see this issue in front of us as an opportunity to come together."

As of March 8, there have been 278 shootings in the Portland region, 58 people have been injured from shootings, and there have been 17 gun-related homicides, according to the mayor's office. At the current pace, shootings and homicides are on track to surpass last year's totals.

Portland Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said the rise in violence is not just a police problem, and it needs attention from the entire community.

“Certainly the police bureau has a very specific role, but we need your help,” Davis said.

Policing has gone through changes in the past year, as protesters for eight months marched in the street's of Portland demanding change and an end to systemic racism.