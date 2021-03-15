Portland leaders condemn ongoing violence by 'anarchists'

“The people who work here support the voices of racial and social justice and will not be intimidated from doing our jobs by the ugly graffiti or broken windows,” said Scott Erik Asphaug, U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon. “We do not confuse the voices of the many with the shouts of the few who hope to hold our city hostage by petty crime and violence.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Department of Justice has paid more than $1.5 million to repair damage to the courthouse.

Vandalism and destruction was not limited to the courthouse last week. On Thursday, vandals broke windows and tagged buildings downtown with anti-government and anti-police sentiments.

On Friday, about 100 people marched through the Pearl District, smashing windows and blocking the street using chairs and tables from outdoor dining areas. Police responded by creating a perimeter and detaining people in a block in a controversial tactic known as “kettling.”

Some threw rocks at officers and one person threw a full can of beer. Officers discovered numerous items left behind by the group including a crowbar, hammers, bear spray, slugging weapon with rocks, high impact slingshot and knives.

At least 13 people were charged with crimes