Portland bans homeless camps in forest areas amid wildfires

“I do not like sweeps, and I do not like that we have a shortage of housing that people can afford to live in,” Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said. “But I cannot stand by and do nothing as people are at risk of dying by fire.”

Detailed maps of high-risk areas prepared by the city's fire marshal will help campers know where they can't live, said Kaia Sand, director of Street Roots, an advocacy group for people experiencing homelessness and weekly alternative newspaper. But she said the solution is “half baked” unless the city also provides safe places for displaced residents to go.

“The fact that our city removes people without good alternatives for them to live has always been a problem and continues to be a problem,” she said.

A historic drought and recent heat waves tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

