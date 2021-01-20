Pork exec gives $25K to Iowa governor; company got virus aid

In October, Reynolds received a $25,000 donation from Dave North, executive chairman of Sedgwick, a Tennessee company that in 2019 landed a six-year, $7.9 million contract to continue administering workers’ compensation claims for state workers.

Reynolds faced criticism during her 2018 campaign for accepting a free flight to an Iowa State football game on a Sedgwick corporate plane. North has been among the largest donors to Reynolds during her career.

The 165-page list of donations shows Reynolds continued to receive major support from leaders in the pork industry, which she helped during the pandemic by working to keep meatpacking plants open. Iowa Select Farms owner Deb Hansen was the governor's largest individual donor, giving $50,000 in September.

Critics asked the governor to temporarily close meatpacking plants for safety reasons last spring, but she warned that doing so would devastate hog farmers and the nation's meat supply.

Several plants suspended operations after outbreaks among their workers and some farmers had to euthanize their hogs when they had no place to sell or space to hold them.