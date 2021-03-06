Pope to visit Iraq church damaged by IS militants

“It was so painful to see the church where we prayed and that we saw as part of our history looking like that,” he said. “At the same time, there was happiness that at least we were able to return and see it once more.”

Scars were erased as restoration happened with the help of international Christian organizations, Yako said. But some were kept to bear witness to the IS era, including pockmarked walls in the courtyard.

The church was built between 1932 and 1948. Local farmers set aside money from their harvest and women donated pieces of gold jewelry to help fund it, Yako said.

“Its construction was reliant on people volunteering and donating. Just like people think of building their own homes, they were building the house of God,” he said. “We call it the ‘mother church.’ Everyone feels like this church is their mother.”

More recently, local artists and others have been helping spruce up the church.

On 14 church windows, one artist has painted scenes from the Way of the Cross, evoking Jesus’ suffering on his way to be crucified.