Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in the hospital, the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Wednesday.
» Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz defended the coffee giant’s labor practices and denied union busting Wednesday in his testimony before a Senate committee chaired by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Congress is taking another look at creating a new no-fly list for unruly passengers. It's an idea that was floated last year but never got off the ground. On Wednesday, several members of the U.S. Senate and House introduced legislation to let the Transportation Security Administration ban people from flying if they've been convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members. Flight attendant unions say the measure is needed to prevent violent incidents on planes. But civil libertarians oppose a new no-fly list, saying there are already measures in place to address unruly passengers.
» The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it had approved Narcan for over-the-counter, nonprescription use
» Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is facing a possible misdemeanor charge in central Florida.
The Manhattan grand jury hearing the hush money case involving former President Donald Trump is currently scheduled to break after April 5 and restart later in the month, according to a source familiar with the matter.
» Sotheby's in New York is bringing to auction a 10.57-carat purplish-pink diamond that it says may break the sales record for such gemstones.