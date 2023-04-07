On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The Vatican said Pope Francis wouldn't go to the Colosseum for the traditional Good Friday Way of the Cross procession. Instead, he would watch it from his home at the Vatican due to unseasonably cold nighttime temperatures in Rome.

» Two Russian news agencies says jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been formally charged with espionage in Russia and has entered an official denial.

» A teenager and a 12-year-old have been arrested in Florida in connection with the deaths of three other teens.

» About a dozen people have been hurt in an early morning apartment building fire on Detroit’s west side.

» A bill in the California Legislature would ban five chemicals found in some of the most popular candy in the U.S.

» Americans are deeply opposed to cutting into Medicare or Social Security benefits, and most support raising taxes on the nation’s highest earners to keep Medicare running as is.

» A federal appeals court has sided with the Justice Department in a case that could have upended hundreds of charges brought following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

» ProPublica is reporting that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms.

» The IRS is outlining how it plans to use an infusion of $80 billion for improved operations. The agency is pledging to invest in new technology, hire more customer service representatives and expand its ability to audit high-wealth taxpayers.

» Tesla cut prices on its entire U.S. electric vehicle model lineup for the third time this year in an apparent effort to lure more buyers amid rising interest rates.