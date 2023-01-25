Pope Francis addresses guns, homosexuality; severe weather moves across US; Rolen elected to Baseball Hall | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Pope Francis is lamenting that the use of guns by civilians to defend themselves is becoming a “habit.” He also criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are. Those were among the topics he discussed during an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press.

» With rain, snow and ice in the forecast for portions of the country today, a powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that caused damage east of Houston.

» The German government has confirmed it will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same. The long-awaited decision came after U.S. officials said the United States had agreed to send M1 Abrams tanks to help Ukraine’s troops push back Russian forces.

» Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Peru’s capital and were met with volleys of tear gas and pellets amid clashes with security forces just hours after President Dina Boluarte called for a “truce” in almost two months of protests.

» In sports, a new Hall of Famer is rolling into Cooperstown, the Nuggets continued to dominate in the NBA while the Bruins iced their opponents in the NHL, and three ranked Big 12 teams won their games while another lost.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.

» An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shooting sprees at two mushroom farms that employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident,” officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.

» The Justice Department and eight states have filed an antitrust suit against Google, seeking to shatter its alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the U.S. government.

» The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations.The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.

» Denmark's government wants to scrap a springtime public holiday but major trade unions, all of Denmark’s Lutheran bishops, thousands of voters and rank-and-file members of the government’s parties have criticized the move.

» The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists says the world is closer to Armageddon than it has ever been. The science-based advocacy group is moving its famous Doomsday Clock to just 90 seconds before midnight.

» A gynecologist who molested some of his patients during a decadeslong career has been convicted of federal sex trafficking charges.

» New York City’s Madison Square Garden and other sports venues would be barred from refusing entry to perceived enemies of their owners under a bill introduced to the state Legislature Monday.

» Willie Nelson is turning 90 this year and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April.

» A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt. It's all happening in a tiny Dutch village.