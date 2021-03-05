Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians; Senate begins virus relief debate; NBA All-Star teams set

Today is Friday, March 5, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge Christians to stay put despite persecution; the Senate has begun debate on the $1.9T virus relief bill; and this weekend's NBA All-Star teams are set.
TOP STORIES
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic
BAGHDAD (AP) — Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday to urge the country’s dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit.
The pope, who wore a facemask during the flight, kept it on as he descended the stairs to the tarmac and was greeted by two masked children in traditional dress. But health measures appeared lax inside the airport despite the country's worsening coronavirus outbreak.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Iraqis were eager to welcome Francis’ “message of peace and tolerance” and described the visit as a historic meeting between the “minaret and the bells.” Read more:
By slimmest of margins, Senate takes up $1.9T relief bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is beginning debate on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority through the precariously divided chamber.
Democrats were hoping for Senate approval of the package before next week, in time for the House to sign off and get the measure to Biden quickly. After the Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin the debate, Democrats were encountering opposition from Republicans arguing that the measure’s massive price tag ignored promising signs that the pandemic and wounded economy were turning around.
Democratic leaders made over a dozen late additions to their package, reflecting their need to cement unanimous support from all their senators — plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote — to succeed in the 50-50 chamber. Read more:
James, Durant choose their teams for Sunday's All-Star Game
LeBron James has faced Giannis Antetokounmpo as an opponent in the last three All-Star Games.
The Los Angeles Lakers' star got him as a teammate this year.
James used the No. 1 overall pick on Antetokounmpo — the NBA’s two-time reigning MVP from Milwaukee — in the draft for Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. Kevin Durant, who will not play in the All-Star Game because of injury but still is the captain for Team Durant, took Brooklyn teammate Kyrie Irving with his first pick. Read more:
In other news today ...
- Top aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo altered a state Health Department report to obscure the true number of people killed by COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported late Thursday.
- President Joe Biden on Thursday congratulated the NASA team responsible for last month’s successful landing of a six-wheeled rover on Mars and for giving the country a “dose of confidence” at a moment when the nation's reputation as a scientific leader has been tattered by the coronavirus pandemic.YouTube has removed five channels run by Myanmar’s military for violating its community guidelines and terms of service.
- Worried about continuing threats, the acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police has appealed to congressional leaders to use their influence to keep National Guard troops at the Capitol.
- New polling from the Pew Research Center shows strong negative attitudes among Americans toward China, with almost nine out of 10 adults seeing the country as hostile or a danger to U.S. interests.
- A Dallas police officer was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder, more than a year and a half after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at the officer's instruction in 2017, authorities said.
- One of the 13 people killed when the SUV smuggling them into California hit a tractor-trailer was a 23-year-old woman who was fleeing violence in Guatemala for the hope of a better life, family members said.
- Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, has died. He was 82.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
In 1770, the Boston Massacre took place as British soldiers who’d been taunted by a crowd of colonists opened fire, and more events that happe…
In 1965, Ernest Terrell wins the world heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision over Eddie Machen in Chicago. See more sports moments:
