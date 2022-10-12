Poll: more say finances poor; U.S. clears COVID boosters for kids; space tourist signs up for moon flight | Hot off the Wire podcast

Three Los Angeles City Council members face calls to resign over a recording of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. Protesters gathered at Wednesday's meeting.

More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation. That's a political risk for President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats a month before the midterm elections. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says that some 46% of people now call their personal financial situation poor.

Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.

For decades, Chinese journalist Ho Pin has made accurate predictions about who would ascend into the ranks of China's leadership. But this year, just weeks before Beijing reveals its next generation of leaders, Ho says there's little point. He says Xi has consolidated power to such a degree that no matter who is promoted, they will all have to obey Xi's rule.

Kids as young as 5 can soon get updated COVID-19 booster shots. The tweaked boosters rolled out last month for Americans 12 and older — shots designed to target the currently spreading omicron variants.

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, its third straight decline though it is still at a painfully high level.

A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump will have to sit for a deposition next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

The world’s first space tourist has signed up to spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip 21 years ago to the International Space Station.